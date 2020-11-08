HomePod mini delivery times begin slipping to early December after pre-orders

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the all-new HomePod mini also went up for pre-order on Friday. After just over 48 hours of availability, HomePod mini shipping times have slipped into December.

While the HomePod mini became available for pre-order on Friday, the first orders aren’t actually slated to arrive until November 16 at the earliest for the first buyers. The HomePod mini is available in white and space gray, and it’s actually the latter of those now facing supply constraints after 48 hours of orders.

According to Apple’s Online Store, if you order a space gray HomePod mini today, it will arrive between December 2 and December 9 if you pay for express shipping. Other orders will arrive between December 3 and December 10, Apple says.

Meanwhile, if you order the white HomePod mini today with express shipping, it will arrive between November 24 and December 2. With standard shipping, the white HomePod mini would arrive between November 25 and December 3.

This seemingly indicates that Apple is facing higher demand for the space gray HomePod mini than it is for the white variant, though it could be that the space gray model is facing issues on the production and supply chain side of things.

On the flip side, as we detailed yesterday, many iPhone 12 mini variants are still available for launch day delivery on November 13. You can find the full details on the iPhone 12 Pro Max supply constraints in our full coverage right here.

Did you pre-order Apple’s all-new HomePod mini? If so, which color did you opt for? Let us know down in the comments!

