Hogs tame early deficit to rally past Tennessee, 24-13

Surging Arkansas used a dominating third quarter to earn a gritty 24-13 come-from-behind victory over Tennessee on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks scored all 24 of their points in the third quarter, erasing the Vols’ 13-0 halftime lead. They did so behind a relentless running attack on offense and a defense that responded to coaching adjustments at halftime and stymied Tennessee’s own running game in the second half.

Arkansas took the lead for good on a 59-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Feleipe Franks to Treylon Burks with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter. Franks’ third TD pass of the game — and the quarter — gave the Hogs a 21-13 lead. They added a 48-yard field goal from place-kicker A.J. Reed with seven seconds left in the quarter to make it 24-13.

Neither team scored in a defensive-dominated final quarter.

Franks ended up completing 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards and the three touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Tennessee freshman Harrison Bailey threw two picks after starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano left the game with an injury in the third quarter. Brian Maurer also saw time at quarterback for the Vols after Guarantano was sidelined, but did not complete any of his four pass attempts.

Most of Tennessee’s offense came on the ground from Eric Gray, who rushed for a game-high 123 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries. But he found the going tougher in the second half after Arkansas’ defense tightened up.

Arkansas improved to 3-3 with the win, while Tennessee lost its fourth consecutive game to fall to 2-4 after a 2-0 start to its season.