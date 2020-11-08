Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Former COVID Alert app developer talks privacy, misconceptions and transparency
- Telus confirms it will raise connection fees to $45 on November 6
- Apple announces November 10th ‘One More Thing’ event
- Nest thermostats can now monitor your HVAC system in Canada
- Ontario government investing $680 million to expand broadband access
- Canadian gaming convention EGLX going digital, starts November 10
- DoorDash offering free Big Macs with McDonald’s orders over $1 until November 9
- Another report suggests Samsung’s Galaxy S21 will debut in January 2021
- Walmart officially rolling out contactless payment across Canada
- Bell offering $60/20GB plan for customers who activate an additional line
- Proposed Broadcasting Act update gives CRTC ‘flexible powers’ to regulate online platforms
- Contest: Win a ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet (two up for grabs!)
- COVID Alert exposure notification app surpasses 5 million downloads
- Koodo locked some users’ accounts in response to ‘credential stuffing’ campaign
- Koodo to raise connection fee to $45 on November 6
- Ontario government launches enhanced COVID-19 data hub
- Rogers offering $60/20GB plan if you activate a new line
- Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available to pre-order
- Amazon Echo (2020) Review: The world’s smartest magic eight-ball
- Xbox Series S Review: A great entry point into next-gen, but lacking new games
- Xbox Series X Review: Holding tremendous potential
- Canadian carriers implement new number porting verification process to prevent fraud
