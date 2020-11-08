Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Former COVID Alert app developer talks privacy, misconceptions and transparency
  • Telus confirms it will raise connection fees to $45 on November 6
  • Apple announces November 10th ‘One More Thing’ event
  • Nest thermostats can now monitor your HVAC system in Canada
  • Ontario government investing $680 million to expand broadband access
  • Canadian gaming convention EGLX going digital, starts November 10
  • DoorDash offering free Big Macs with McDonald’s orders over $1 until November 9
  • Another report suggests Samsung’s Galaxy S21 will debut in January 2021
  • Walmart officially rolling out contactless payment across Canada
  • Bell offering $60/20GB plan for customers who activate an additional line
  • Proposed Broadcasting Act update gives CRTC ‘flexible powers’ to regulate online platforms
  • Contest: Win a ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet (two up for grabs!)
  • COVID Alert exposure notification app surpasses 5 million downloads
  • Koodo locked some users’ accounts in response to ‘credential stuffing’ campaign
  • Koodo to raise connection fee to $45 on November 6
  • Ontario government launches enhanced COVID-19 data hub
  • Rogers offering $60/20GB plan if you activate a new line
  • Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are now available to pre-order
  • Amazon Echo (2020) Review: The world’s smartest magic eight-ball
  • Xbox Series S Review: A great entry point into next-gen, but lacking new games
  • Xbox Series X Review: Holding tremendous potential
  • Canadian carriers implement new number porting verification process to prevent fraud

