Guatemala Rescuers Search for Scores of People Buried in Mudslide Caused by Eta

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — Rescue teams on Saturday dug through mud and debris in a remote village in central Guatemala searching for more than 100 people whose homes were swallowed by a massive mudslide caused by rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Eta.

Francisco Muss, a retired Guatemalan army general who has been coordinating rescue efforts since Thursday, when part of a mountain slope sheared off and smothered some two dozen homes in the village of Quejá, said rescuers had found three bodies so far and believed that at least 125 people had been killed.

The tally adds to a confirmed storm-related death toll of more than 60 throughout Central America, according to regional officials, local media and wire services.

Hundreds of other homes in Quejá were also damaged or destroyed, General Muss said in a phone interview. “The mountainside collapsed,” he said. “It split into two separate mudslides once it got to the village of Quejá.”