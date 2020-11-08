Grin network hit with 51% attack while GRIN token remains resilient By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Grin, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Mimblewimble protocol, has just suffered a 51% attack on its blockchain.

According to a Nov. 7 tweet from crypto mining group 2Miners, an unknown group accumulated 57.4% of the total hash power of the Grin (GRIN) network on Saturday evening. 2Miners only had control of 19.1% of GRIN’s hash power, while sparkpool miners came in third at 18.9%.