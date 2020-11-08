Grand Theft Auto millionaire set to turn Scots hotel into stunning mansion

The millionaire developer behind popular game Grand Theft Auto has splashed out on a Scottish Victorian hotel and has incredible plans to turn it into a plush beachfront family home.

Leslie Benzies has splurged out on the former Dalriada Hotel in Portobello for more than £1 million from hoteliers Terry and Alison Magill.

The Edinburgh based entrepreneur is now planning an extravagant £500,000 makeover to transform the B-listed building.

News website The Edinburgh Reporter has said that Mr Benzies will turn the hotel into a family home.

The property has stunning views and also boasts two private gardens, five large bedrooms and a bar.

His spokesman told the website: “I can confirm 77 Promenade will not continue as a licensed premises and that plans will be submitted in due course to convert the property back into private use. Other than that, Mr Benzies regards this transaction as a private matter.”

Overlooking Portobello beach, the hotel was designed in 1869 by renowned architect James Campbell Walker to be used as a prestigious private residence.

In the late 1890s it was known at the Beachborough Villa and owned by Portobello businessman Robert Cooper, who ran a local bottleworks, employing more than 200 people.

In the 1970s, the building was turned into a hotel, which was originally called The Temple Hall Hotel, before later changing its name to the Dalriada.