Golf news, How Bryson DeChambeau is making rivals rethink their approach to golf

As the old adage goes “if you can’t beat them, join them.”

During 2020, no golfer has arguably been more talked about than Bryson DeChambeau.

The addition of 40 pounds of muscle during lockdown catapulted him to the top of the PGA Tour’s driving distance rankings. That prodigious driving also helped DeChambeau blitz his way to his maiden major victory at the US Open.

But it’s the methods he’s employed to revamp his game — which initially others questioned — which has made some of his contemporaries sit up and take notice and start to experiment with their own training regimes and approach to golf.

Former world No. 1 Justin Thomas recently told CNN Sport’s Patrick Snell that he is “trying to get stronger” after seeing what DeChambeau has done.

Bryson DeChambeau claims US Open (Getty)

Meanwhile four-time major winner Rory McIlroy admitted that he’s also looking to bring some added speed to his game in an attempt to just keep up with the 2020 US Open winner.

“For the last couple weeks, I was working on some stuff,” said McIlroy ahead of the CJ Cup in October. “I think as a golfer, we’re so ingrained to trying to hit the ball where you’re looking, and I think that’s one of the great things that Bryson’s done.

“Bryson, when he speed trains, he just hits the ball into a net, so he doesn’t really know where it’s going,” added McIlroy.

“He’s just trying to move as fast as he can … and sort of making the target irrelevant for the time being and then you can sort of try to bring it in from there.

“From what I’ve done and what I’ve been trying — you know, sort of experimenting with the last couple weeks — it’s the fastest I’ve ever moved the club, the fastest my body has ever moved.”