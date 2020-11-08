Giants declined multiple trade offers for Evan Engram?

The New York Giants are struggling this season. With Big Blue sitting at 1-7, It wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Giants trade away some of their best players. However, none of the offers they received was enticing enough to ship some of those players.

Big Blue reportedly received multiple inquiries and offers for tight end Evan Engram, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but they declined every single one of them.

The Giants decided that Engram had more value to them than another team’s draft picks and decided to hold onto him unless they were offered a first-round pick, Schefter’s sources said.

Now in his fourth season with the Giants, Engram was the 23rd pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 42 career games, the 26-year-old has reeled in 184 catches for 2,050 yards and 12 touchdowns. In eight games this season, Engram has 31 catches for 284 yards and no scores.

If the Giants dealt Engram, they would’ve had to rely on Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo and Eric Tomlinson for the rest of the season.