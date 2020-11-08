France reports 271 new COVID-19 deaths By

© . French hospital faces second wave of COVID patients, in Roubaix



PARIS () – The number of people to die in French hospitals from coronavirus rose by 271 over the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 40,439, data from the health ministry showed.

The ministry reported a total of 1,787,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 38,619 from Saturday when the total increased by a new record of 86,852.

The ministry said however that recent data would be corrected on Monday after it experienced collection problems.