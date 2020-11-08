Female Rapper Saweetie Appears To Have Bleached Skin: Now A ‘White Girl’

Female hip hop artist Saweetie is being accused of bleaching her skin, has learned.

The gorgeous Saweetie, who is one of hip-hop’s fastest rising stars, looked very different as she stepped out with beau Quavo for dinner in West Hollywood on Saturday.

The rapper, 25, wore racy leopard print thigh-high stiletto boots and denim hotpants as she held hands with Migos star Quavo, 29.

But her skin color looked much, much whiter that we’re used to seeing.

