Fantasy Injury Updates: Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, more RBs affecting Week 9 start-sit calls

Week 9 has been another rough week for running back injuries, as Kenyan Drake, Matt Breida, Devonta Freeman, Chris Carson, and Carlos Hyde have already been ruled “out,” Mark Ingram is “doubtful,” and Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, and Phillip Lindsay are “questionable.” Fantasy football owners will be checking for updates throughout the day on Sunday ahead of making start ’em, sit ’em decisions, and we’ll be here all morning and afternoon providing the latest news below.

Is Ezekiel Elliott playing this week?

Elliott (hamstring) has been limited in practice all week, and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore described the situation as “wait-and-see.” Perhaps even more ominous, the Cowboys activated RB Sewo Olonilua on Saturday, which could indicate that Zeke is more “doubtful” than “questionable” for Sunday’s late-afternoon game against the Steelers.

If Elliott can’t go, Tony Pollard would start and likely draw at least 15 touches, making him a volume-based RB2. If Zeke is active, he could be limited, but it will be difficult for his owners to sit him. If you have decent backups, it might be smart to play it safe and keep Zeke on your bench, not only because of the late start but also because of the tough matchup. Either way, this is a bad situation for almost all parties.

Is Christian McCaffrey playing this week?

After practicing all week, McCaffrey (ankle) is officially “questionable” for Carolina’s game against Kansas City, but coach Matt Rhule has already said that the Panthers plan to activate their star RB this weekend.

McCaffrey will be a must-start in a favorable matchup, and while Mike Davis figures to remain somewhat involved, he won’t be worth starting as long as McCaffrey is healthy.

Is Josh Jacobs playing this week?

Jacobs (knee, illness) got in a limited practice on Friday after a DNP on Thursday, and he’s officially “questionable” for Vegas’s late-afternoon game against the Chargers.

There doesn’t seem to be any real concern about Jacobs missing this week’s game, but given the late kickoff, fantasy owners should have a pivot ready just in case. If Jacobs is out, Devontae Booker would see the bulk of the carries for the Raiders in a favorable matchup, but Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick would also be involved on passing downs.

Is Phillip Lindsay playing this week?

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday that Lindsay is expected to play.

Lindsay jammed his toes early in the week, but he managed to get in a full practice on Friday and is expected to play against the Falcons.

Lindsay saw fewer touches than Melvin Gordon last week (14 to 7), but Lindsay outgained him 86 to 47 and scored a touchdown. Chances are this will be close to an even split going forward, and with Lindsay looking like the better back this year, he’s ranked slightly higher than Gordon in standard rankings, while Gordon carries slightly more value in PPR leagues. Both are at least flexes in both formats.