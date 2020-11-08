Exclusive: Vikrant Massey reacts to being called the new Radhika Apte

Vikrant Massey had a bunch of good Bollywood movie releases this year and more than a couple of shows on the web space. Well, that just made him a hot property in the eyes of directors overnight and he is truly enjoying every bit of it. The actor is grateful for all the good things coming his way but also realizes that there is a long way to go. We caught up with the actor in our latest show Filmfare Spotlight where he spoke about being the latest Radhika Apte for Netflix as he has many shows on the portal.

He jokingly accepted that he has seen all the memes related to it and said, “Yeah, it was funny. And you know these guys, whoever makes these memes, they are very funny, they are witty. It’s nice you know to be compared with someone like Radhika Apte, she is a fantastic actress, she is in Hollywood now. And yeah since both of us are also friends, we were speaking about it.” He also told us what Radhika thought of it. “She laughed it off immediately. She was like I don’t know why people are calling you Radhika Apte, you are Vikrant Massey, you have your own name. Why are they calling you that so yeah it was all fun and games.”

Watch the video now!