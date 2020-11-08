EU’s Barnier says work continues on trade talks with Britain By

© . European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives at St Pancras International station ahead of Brexit negotiations in London
LONDON () – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Sunday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain.
“Very happy to be back in London and work continues,” he told when he arrived by train.
