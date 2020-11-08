Ethiopia’s Leader Reshuffles Top Security Officials Amid Tigray Conflict

CAIRO — Ethiopia’s prime minister reshuffled his country’s security services on Sunday, days after he ordered a military offensive in the northern Tigray region, edging the country toward a potential all-out civil war.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed replaced the head of intelligence and the army chief, and appointed a new federal police commissioner. He also chose a new foreign minister.

The appointments were announced on Facebook, and a spokeswoman for the prime minister, Billene Seyoum, said they were “aimed at enabling the government to carry out the rule of law enforcement efforts started by strengthening the country’s security and foreign affairs.”

The moves put a multiethnic group of Mr. Abiy’s closest allies in crucial posts, observers said, strengthening his hand as he doubles down on a conflict that could endanger the country’s delicate democratic transition and lead to a divisive civil war.