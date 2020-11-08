Home Entertainment Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Pay Tribute To Daughter!!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia turned 2 years old yesterday. And both Dwyane and Gabby are paying tribute to the 2 year old toddler, has learned.

Gabrielle wrote, “The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose,”

She added some of these photos:

