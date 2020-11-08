Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Pay Tribute To Daughter!!

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia turned 2 years old yesterday. And both Dwyane and Gabby are paying tribute to the 2 year old toddler, has learned.

Gabrielle wrote, “The light of our lives. The spark to our joy in dark times. The giggler of farts. The eater of alllll the food. The dancer to the jams. The smart, funny, adventurous, cutie that gave us a different kind of purpose,”

She added some of these photos:

Dwyane wrote on IG, ‘November 7th was always a special day in my life because it’s my Mothers birthday but now it’s times that special,’

‘Happy 2nd Birthday to my BOSS kaaviajames aka Shady baby aka 2020 Meme Mood. Thank you for providing laughter and joy to our lives and so many other families!’

Wade, 38, also shared a touching tribute to his mother on Instagram with a series of photos.

‘Happy 66th Birthday to my beautiful Mother. I hope you feel how much we love you on this day and every other day,’ he wrote in a separate post.