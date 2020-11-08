Dodgers have positive COVID tests after Turner incident

Major League Baseball failed to discipline Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for blatantly violating COVID-19 protocols after testing positive and being removed from Game 6 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Turner returning for the team’s on-field championship celebration without a mask after Game 6 might have been more of a problem than the league believed it to be. Nine people within the Dodgers organization have now tested positive for COVID-19, L.A. County health officials said Saturday, according to Minyvonne Burke of NBC News.

The identities of the players and personnel who have tested positive have not yet been revealed, and they might never be.

Luckily for the Dodgers and the rest of MLB, the 2021 season doesn’t start for a while, meaning players and personnel will have an additional period of time to recover from the virus. The probability of the Dodgers spreading the virus to any other team is slim to none.