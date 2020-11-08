Diamond & Silk Are On IG Finessing Upset Trump Voters! (‘Send Us More Money’)

Diamond & Silk were two of the most outspoken voices behind President Trump – and they’ve made a small fortune from Republicans. Now that Trump has lost the election, officially, Diamond & Silk appear to be going for one last major cash grab, has learned.

The two women went on IG Live yesterday telling their viewers that Trump “will” win the election. The two ladies asked their followers to stay positive, keep Trump in their payers, and contribute money to Diamond & Silk – either through PayPal or by buying their books.

What do you think, do these ladies actually believe what they’re saying – or is this one big finesse??

Listen:

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, known as Diamond and Silk, are Black American live-stream video bloggers, political activists and former Fox Nation hosts whose commentary typically supports United States President Donald Trump.

The two women received media attention during the 2016 campaign and again in April 2018 when they alleged that Facebook had notified them they were “unsafe to the community.”

In response, they accused Facebook of blocking and censoring their Facebook page.

On April 26, 2018, at Rep. Steve King’s invitation they testified in front of Congress about their perceived censorship.[5][6] Subsequently, Republican members of Congress brought up the two women’s censorship claims at Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before U.S. Congress

In April 2020, the two were terminated from Fox News after promoting COVID-19 conspiracy theories