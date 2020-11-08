Diamond & Silk Are On IG Finessing Upset Trump Voters! (‘Send Us More Money’)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Diamond & Silk were two of the most outspoken voices behind President Trump – and they’ve made a small fortune from Republicans. Now that Trump has lost the election, officially, Diamond & Silk appear to be going for one last major cash grab, has learned.

The two women went on IG Live yesterday telling their viewers that Trump “will” win the election. The two ladies asked their followers to stay positive, keep Trump in their payers, and contribute money to Diamond & Silk – either through PayPal or by buying their books.

What do you think, do these ladies actually believe what they’re saying – or is this one big finesse??

