Crypto ATMs continue to boom globally in 2020 By Cointelegraph

Crypto ATMs continue to boom globally in 2020
In 2013 the world saw the debut of the first-ever ATM when a company called Robocoin placed a machine in a Vancouver coffee shop. Allowing customers to trade Bitcoin for cash, and vice versa, the machine saw $10,000 in BTC transacted on its first day.
Now that we are a month away from the end of 2020, the estimated number of crypto ATMs around the world that allow customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins for cash is about 11,665 ATMs, according to CoinATMRadar.
