Cred customers demand answers after platform files for bankruptcy By Cointelegraph

Cred customers demand answers after platform files for bankruptcy
United States-based cryptocurrency lending service Cred filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Saturday, leaving many customers searching for solutions to get their funds.
According to court documents, the legal team for Cred CEO Daniel Schatt filed bankruptcy papers for the company in the District of Delaware on Nov. 7.
