COVID-19 alert issued for Sydney’s north-west as virus detected, NSW records zero local cases

A COVID-19 alert has been issued for people in Sydney’s north-west after traces of the virus were found in the sewage in the area.

Residents at Rouse Hill have been told to monitor for symptoms, with fragments of coronavirus detected in samples taken on Thursday.

“Fragments of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been detected in samples taken on Thursday 5 November from the sewerage system that drains parts of Quakers Hill, Castle Hill, Annangrove, Kellyville, Box Hill, Kenthurst, Glenhaven, The Ponds, Rouse Hill, North Kellyville, Kellyville Ridge, Beaumont Hills, Stanhope Gardens, Baulkham Hills, Glenwood, Bella Vista, Parklea, Acacia Gardens and Norwest,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“The positive sewage result can be due to shedding of the virus by someone who may have previously had the illness, with the virus ‘shedding’ through their system for up to six to eight weeks later.”

NSW Health urged people in the area to remain vigilant, and come forward for testing if they develop symptoms.

NSW Health has set up testing clinic at the following locations:

The total number of cases in the state is now at 4273.