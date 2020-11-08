Coronavirus: France’s intensive care units near full as COVID-19 infections hit record high

France”s intensive care units (ICU) are heading towards saturation point.

The country is struggling to bring its coronavirus epidemic under control, reporting another 58,000 new infections on Thursday.

That is the highest daily caseload since the pandemic began.

Fewer than a third of ICU beds left

Announcing the figures, the country’s health director-general Jerome Solomon warned the country’s second wave of COVID-19 “is brutal and spreading quickly”.

Nurses and doctors are under tremendous pressure all over France.

There are currently around 4,000 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. Hospitals have around 1,800 places left.

Paris steps up curfew measures

Meanwhile, France, which is already in its second national lockdown, is taking additional measures to curb the virus spread.

Paris has tightened up its restrictions, slashing take-away and delivery services for restaurants, bars and grocery shops from 10 pm to 6 am.

The measure has come into effect on Friday.

Find out more about this story in the video player, above.