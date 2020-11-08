Colts’ Philip Rivers tripped by turf monster while attempting tackle vs. Ravens

Philip Rivers’ NFL career might wind up in the Hall of Very Good rather than the Hall of Fame. But what Rivers did early in Sunday’s game against the Ravens is more likely to end up on Sportscenter’s “Not Top 10 Plays.”

Colts (5-2) running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled on a run late in the first quarter against Baltimore (5-2). Chuck Clark picked up the football and raced up the left sideline. Indianapolis’ last line of defense would be the 38-year old Rivers.

As Clark approached the Colts’ 35-yard line, Rivers began turning around to run toward Clark. But a small shimmy from Clark caused Rivers to stumble and fall, appearing to trip over the turf’s 35-yard line. As Rivers laid on his back, he attempted to still tackle Clark, who hopped right over him en route to a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown to tie the game at 7.

Rivers had been off to a perfect start to Sunday’s game before that tackle attempt, completing his first six passes for 68 yards. Taylor, too, had opened the game positively, running for a 1-yard touchdown to get on the scoreboard first.

The Colts signed Rivers in the offseason, bringing him to another organization after playing the first 228 games of his NFL career for the Chargers. Entering Week 9, Rivers had led Indianapolis to a 5-2 start to the season, throwing 10 touchdowns and for 1,860 yards.

Sadly, Football Reference doesn’t keep track of tackling statistics for quarterbacks. There is video evidence of at least one Rivers tackle in his NFL career, though, although it came a decade ago. In the video below, Rivers can be seen making a touchdown-saving tackle against the Cowboys.

The next time the Colts turn the ball over, Rivers would be best to follow two similar pieces of advice: Watch out for the turf monster, and look out for the yard lines, because they’ll jump out at you.