The Los Angeles Chargers lost a game-winning touchdown on the final play of Sunday’s game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders after a call was overturned.

The Chargers ran a play with one second left in the game and threw a fade to Donald Parham Jr., who appeared to make the winning touchdown catch by the sideline. The call on the field was a touchdown. But the ball was moving, and there were questions about whether or not he possessed the ball the full way through.