CFTC allows ErisX to clear commodities beyond crypto By Cointelegraph

CFTC allows ErisX to clear commodities beyond crypto
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, recently approved a license modification for ErisX’s clearing house. The license amendment allows ErisX freedom to offer more trading products.
“The significance of the Amended Order is that it expands our licensed activities allowing us to clear products on other commodities beyond just virtual currencies or crypto,” ErisX general counsel Laurian Cristea told Cointelegraph.
