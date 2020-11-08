Canada ready for talks on aid to airlines, says it could include loans: statement By

© . Canada’s Minister of Transport Marc Garneau speaks to media on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
OTTAWA () – Canada is ready to start talks with major airlines this week about financial assistance to the hard-hit sector that could come in the form of loans or other support, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement on Sunday.
The government is drafting a package of measures for Canadian airlines, airports and the aerospace sector, the statement said, confirming an exclusive story published earlier this week by .
“As part of this package, we are ready to establish a process with major airlines regarding financial assistance which could include loans and potentially other support to secure important results for Canadians,” Garneau said.
