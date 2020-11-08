Buccaneers vs Saints live stream: How to watch the Week 9 Sunday Night game anywhere

Wide receiver Antonio Brown is slated to be available for this week nine game as his eight week suspension comes to an end. It looked like Brown might be signed by the Seahawks and provide Russell Wilson with another weapon in Seattle, but Tampa Bay swooped in and picked up the receiver for Tom Brady instead. As of mid-week it was unclear how much Brown would be used in his first game back, but it should make the Saints a little nervous regardless.

The Buccaneers and Saints sit within a few percentage points of each other atop the NFC South division. The Panthers and Falcons are well in the rear view mirror at this point so this head-to-head matchup could be a momentum shift in determining whether Brady and the Bucs pull ahead or if Brees and the Saints will keep things interesting for the remainder of the season.

While both quarterbacks are over the age of 40, they each remain highly competitive. Brees has been more shaky at times, especially compared to other younger QBs, but he manages to get the job done. Brady and the Bucs are slightly favored, but it reality this is complete toss up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Where and when?

Sunday Night Football between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints takes place at the normal time of 8:20 PM ET. The game will air on NBC on Sunday, November 8. A lot of things have changed since the beginning of the season, but this matchup is still as competitive as one might have expected.

WatchTampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Buccaneers vs. Saints game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this weekend. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints online in the US

This week nine matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at Raymond James Stadium for free!

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.