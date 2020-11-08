Buccaneers vs. Saints live score, updates, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will take the field on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-2) will host Drew Brees and the Saints (5-2) in an NFC South rivalry game. Brees got the better of Brady in Week 1 as New Orleans won 34-23. Tampa Bay has won six of its last seven, though, and currently holds a half-game lead in the division standings.

Not only are Brady and Brees going head-to-head for the division lead, but they’re also battling for the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown record. Brady has the edge with 561, one ahead of Brees, but the two have been see-sawing all season. It should be noted that Brees, 41, has played in 11 fewer games than Brady, 43.

Of course, the quarterbacks won’t be the only ones who’ll have a say in the game. Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will play for the first time since the Week 1 game against the Buccaneers after an ankle injury, a reported fight in practice and a hamstring issue kept him out for seven weeks. He should bring welcome balance to the New Orleans offense, which has leaned heavily on running back Alvin Kamara and the short passing game.

As for the Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to make his debut. Many have questioned the signing as Brown has a history of disrupting locker rooms, but SN’s Vinnie Iyer believes Tampa Bay is better set up to succeed with Brown. Brown will join the Bucs’ other weapons, such as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Buccaneers vs. Saints on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 9 game.

8:26 p.m. — Tampa Bay goes three-and-out and New Orleans takes over at its 35-yard line, 14:06 left in the first quarter.

8:23 p.m. — Saints win the toss and defer, so Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers out for the opening drive.

Buccaneers vs. Saints start time

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 have the same start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 “SNF” window.

