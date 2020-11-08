BTC, ETH, LINK, LEO, XEM By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, LINK, LEO, XEM

This week (BTC) price nearly hit a new multi-year high at $16,000 and legendary investor Bill Miller told that the law of supply and demand favors BTC. While the supply is increasing by about 2.5% a year, “the demand is growing faster than that.” Miller expects every major bank, high net worth firms, and investment banks to “eventually have some exposure in Bitcoin.”

Although Bitcoin’s volatility remains high, Miller expects investors to focus on the staying power of Bitcoin as the risk of it ever going to zero is much lower than before.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360