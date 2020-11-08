Browns place QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID list

Mayfield has not tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, and could return to practice as soon as Wednesday if he continues to test negative.

The 25-year-old joins a number of quarterbacks who have been placed on the reserve/COVID list this season, including Cam Newton, Matthew Stafford, Andy Dalton, Gardner Minshew, Jordan Love and Jordan Ta’amu, among others.

The Browns don’t play again until Nov. 15 against the Houston Texans. If Mayfield continues to test negative, he should be available next weekend.

Mayfield has led the Browns to a 5-3 record this season, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions.