Boris Johnson hails Joe Biden despite US president’s Donald Trump ‘clone’ insult

Boris Johnson said there was “far more that unites” the UK with the US than divides them after fears there is a gulf between him and new president Joe Biden.

The newly victorious president previously branded Johnson a “physical and emotional clone” of defeated Donald Trump.

The comments from a year ago led to concerns about a future working relationship with Biden in the White House.

Asked about the comments today, Johnson said: “We have common values, we have common interests, we have common global perspective.

“There is a huge amount of work we need to do together to protect those values – a belief in democracy, in free speech around the world, in human rights, in free trade, in the rules-based international order – all these things are currently under threat.

“You have the United States and Britain standing together as they have done in many times in the past to protect those values, so there is far more, I think, that unites us than divides us.”







(Image: Brendan Smialowski)



Biden has made clear his opposition to Brexit and any breach of international law the UK proposes which might undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

He has explicitly warned that the Good Friday agreement should not become “a casualty of Brexit”, previously warning: “Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

And at the of last year’s general election, Biden added the Trump-clone description to the baggage now facing the administrations on both side of the Atlantic.

Johnson, speaking to broadcasters today, skipped over those problems and offered his congratulations.

“I congratulate President-elect Biden very much on his victory and, of course, I congratulate Kamala Harris on being the first female Vice President, as she will become, in the history of the United States,” he said.

“The United States is our closest and most important ally, and that has been the case president after president, prime minister after prime minister – it won’t change.

“I look forward very much to working with President Biden and his team on a lot of crucial stuff for us in the weeks and months ahead: tackling climate change, trade, international security, many, many other issues.”

Earlier, Johnson’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab claimed things have moved on from the Brexit vote, concerns about the Good Friday Agreement and any lingering fear about close working.

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said today: “The Tory Prime Minister’s hostile Brexit approach and attempts to run down the clock has damaged cooperation and goodwill with our EU partners, harmed business confidence, and hit the economy.

“Boris Johnson’s attempts to copy tactics straight out of the Trump playbook at home and abroad have left him out in the cold – just like his friend across the Atlantic.”