Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston react to Joe Biden’s victory

Joe Biden’s victory as the President of America stirred a lot of emotions in the general public. Everyone was waiting for the election results with bated breaths to figure out who would grab the main seat and well, once the results were out last night, celebrities couldn’t help but rejoice. Joe Biden will be in power from January 2021 and supporting him will be Kamala Harris as the first ever woman Vice President of America.

Celebs like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, Cher, Lizzo and many others took to social media to express their happiness and relief once the results were announced. Take a look at all their posts below…





ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¸IS PART OF THE ðÂÂÂÂÂÂAGAINðÂÂ¥³

— Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Joe and Kamala! pic.twitter.com/OCyFTfrEB7

— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) November 7, 2020





Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ðÂÂÂÂºðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020









ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/vz0wWY3zMS

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 7, 2020