Best Black Friday 4K monitor sales: $50 off USB-C, $80 off 144Hz, & more

Thinking about upgrading to a 4K monitor? I bet you’ve spent most of the year wondering how you can make the money necessary for it without taking out a second mortgage on your home or selling your car and/or semi-vital organs. These screens do not come cheap for the most part, but that’s usually because they’re oh-so-beautiful to look at.

Well, fret no more because we’re now at the time of year you’re most likely to find one of these screens on sale. The Black Friday sales are upon us, and tons of retailers from Walmart to Best Buy are discounting all kinds of tech. We’ve got all the best 4K Monitor deals we can find right here.

Black Friday’s Best 4K Monitor Deals:

It’s hard to find 4K monitors drop in price most of the time, but thankfully this is not a normal time of the year. These deals are still more rare than most, but we will try to keep this page updated with all the best price drops around.

This screen has the 4K resolutions, a 4 ms response time, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It includes AMD’s FreeSync tech to reduce screen tearing when working with an AMD graphics card. It also has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. $269.99 at Best Buy Acer’s 4K screen has a great design that’s near bezel-less on three sides. It also has 178-degree viewing angles so you can see it from any direction. The stand is highly adjustable, but you can also use the VESA mounting to put it on the wall or an arm. You get AMD FreeSync, DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports as well. $319.99 at Best Buy This is a fantastic screen with 4K resolutions, an IPS panel for great colors and viewing angles, and a wide color gamut. It even has 2.1-channel audio with two speakers and a 5W subwoofer built in. Connectivity options include USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort. $749.99 at Amazon The same screen is $830 new on Amazon. In addition to that pretty 4K resolution, the monitor also has a huge USB hub with five ports, an IPS panel with great color accuracy and viewing angles, and VESA mounting support for putting the screen on your wall or an arm mount. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. $749.99 at Target A 43-inch screen is just crazy. There’s so much you can do with that space. You could literally split it into four monitors and hardly notice. The monitor also has USB-C inputs, DisplayPort, HDMI, and more. It has features designed to help you use all that space, too, so you won’t feel overwhelmed. $799.99 at B,amp;H

Black Friday is a huge online event this year. All retailers are trying to mitigate the number of people actually showing up in store this year, and the deals are being spread out over the course of October, November, and December to hopefully be a little more gentle on the shipping process. The Black Friday sales are happening as we speak, and you should keep track of our hub as well as any retailers that matter to you for the best deals on computer monitors.