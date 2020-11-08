Ben Roethlisberger injury update: Steelers QB heads to locker room as Mason Rudolph finishes first half

Ben Roethlisberger went to the halftime locker room early Sunday to get a left knee injury examined. The Steelers had just scored a touchdown with about a minute left, and it appeared Roethlisberger figured his work was done for the half.

Two plays into the Cowboys’ drive, a CeeDee Lamb fumble gave Pittsburgh the football. Roethlisberger was still away from the field, so Mason Rudolph entered the game at quarterback for the Steelers, trailing 13-6. Rudolph completed 2-of-3 passes to move Pittsburgh into field-goal range, and Chris Boswell nailed a 59-yarder to bring the Steelers within four at the break.

According to Pittsburgh’s Director of Communications, Burt Lauten, Roethlisberger “is expected to return in the second half.”

Roethlisberger was pictured throughout the second quarter clutching at his left knee, and after being brought to the ground on one play, CBS color commentator Tony Romo commented on Roethlisberger’s grimace. The long-time Pittsburgh quarterback is known for playing through injuries, and even after it was obvious Roethlisberger wasn’t 100 percent, he threw a touchdown to James Washington. Soon after that pass, CBS showed Roethlisberger jogging down the tunnel at AT,amp;T Stadium in Dallas, flanked by what appeared to be a couple of trainers.

Rudolph started eight games during the 2019 season when Roethlisberger missed much of the season with an injury to his throwing elbow. The Steelers went 5-3 in those starts, and Rudolph threw 13 touchdowns. The third-year quarterback from Oklahoma State had completed one pass for six yards prior to Week 9 in 2020.

Lauten’s halftime tweet said Roethlisberger “was taken to the locker room prior to halftime to be further evaluated.” On the CBS broadcast, Romo remarked before halftime that a player leaving prematuraly for evaluation is something that “does happen.”

Here’s video of the apparent Roethlisberger injury, which seems to extend his left knee at an odd angle.