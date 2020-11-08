Bears vs. Titans live stream: How to watch the NFL Week 9 action online

Bears fans have to be frustrated this year after having such a great start to the season, only to see it disappear over the last few weeks. The offense is at a stand-still, and the defense can only keep things close for so long. This week, they’ll have their work cut out for them taking on the potent Titans. Here’s how to watch the game live from anywhere.

Make no mistake about it, the Chicago Bears have a great team and a solid defense. However, the biggest task in week 9 will be slowing down RB Derrick Henry which has a way of just taking over entire football games. And unfortunately for Bears fans, he’ll likely do it again on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans are favored by 6 points.

This past week the Titans put up a dud against the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie QB Joe Burrow, so they’ll look to get things back on track too. They’ve consistently been one of the best teams in football for the past two years, so we’re expecting them to be victorious.

Keep in mind that while some Bears fan think there should be a QB controversy, Nick Foles is 100% the starter for the time being. Not to mention Trubisky has a shoulder injury of some sort so can’t replace him even if the coaches wanted to. The Bears will also be without WR Wims, who received a suspension for fighting.

With that all said this will certainly be a great game to watch for both sides, likely with high scoring, and you don’t want to miss it. So, here’s how to tune-in.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans: When and where?

This week 9 matchup takes place at Nissan Field in Titans country. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine and a nice 60-degrees temps for the 1pm ET / 10am PT kickoff on FOX. Fans in the UK will have to stay up to 9pm to catch this one.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans online from outside your country

