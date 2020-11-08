Azerbaijan says it has taken Karabakh’s second-largest city, Armenia denies it By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a damaged building following recent shelling in Shushi

MOSCOW () – Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his country’s forces had taken Shusha, the second-largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, a statement that Armenian officials denied.

The city, called Shushi by Armenians, is of cultural and strategic importance to both sides and is located 15 km (9 miles) south of the enclave’s largest city Stepanakert.

At least 1,000 people have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

