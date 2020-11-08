Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore CALLS OFF Divorce; Reconciles w/ Husband!!

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly were locked in a bitter public divorce earlier this year, as has been reported. And things got so ugly, that at one point Marc was asking for alimony from the beautiful reality star.

Well the couple decided to end the divorce proceedings, and try and work on their marriage.

MARC SUES KENYA, ASKS HER TO PAY ALIMONY

confirmed that Marc has been traveling to Atlanta to see Kenya and daughter Brooklyn. And he’s been staying at Kenya’s house (in Kenya’s bed) when he visits.

Kenya even posted a picture of Marc in her bed yesterday:

Many of Kenya’s fans are upset that she’s allowed Marc back into her life. They feel that Marc behaved in a cruel manner towards the reality star beauty, and that Kenya deserved to be with a better man.

That may be the case . . . but after he requested alimony, it may be cheaper to KEEP HIM.