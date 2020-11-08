Atlanta Housewife Kenya Moore CALLS OFF Divorce; Reconciles w/ Husband!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly were locked in a bitter public divorce earlier this year, as has been reported. And things got so ugly, that at one point Marc was asking for alimony from the beautiful reality star.

Well the couple decided to end the divorce proceedings, and try and work on their marriage.

MARC SUES KENYA, ASKS HER TO PAY ALIMONY

confirmed that Marc has been traveling to Atlanta to see Kenya and daughter Brooklyn. And he’s been staying at Kenya’s house (in Kenya’s bed) when he visits.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR