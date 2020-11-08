As US election dust settles, crypto traders and analysts eye new administration By Cointelegraph

As US election dust settles, crypto traders and analysts eye new administration



While some in the community continue to question the outcome of the US Presidential election, mainstream media outlets and the Associated Press have definitively called the race for former Vice President and current President-Elect Joe Biden.

But with uncertainty out of the way, traders and analysts are now looking to determine what a Biden administration will mean for cryptocurrencies — and they appear to have come to a loose consensus that a President who says nothing about crypto is preferable to a president who actively disparages it.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph