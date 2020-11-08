As smart TVs become more popular, advertisers want the advantages of better targeting while avoiding the privacy mistakes made by the online ad industry (Sahil Patel/Wall Street Journal)

Isaac Novak
Sahil Patel / Wall Street Journal:

As smart TVs become more popular, advertisers want the advantages of better targeting while avoiding the privacy mistakes made by the online ad industry  —  Marketers hope to avoid the mistakes made by the broader online ad industry,nbsp; —  Advertisers entering the burgeoning medium of streaming TV …

