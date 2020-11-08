As PayPal integration looms, Paxos CEO sees mass adoption for tokenized assets By Cointelegraph

As PayPal integration looms, Paxos CEO sees mass adoption for tokenized assets
In a panel last week for the London Bullion Market Association, Paxos founder and CEO Charles Cascarilla discussed the growth of Paxos’ gold-backed ERC-20 token, PAXG, and the future of asset tokenization more generally — a future that could well involve his company’s recently-announced integration with financial giant PayPal.
Speaking alongside Fidelity Labs director of product management Raghav Chawla and the LBMA’s Sakhila Mirza, Cascarilla told viewers that an asset-backed gold token was a natural fit for Paxos’ vision:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.