Apple’s iPhone 12 leather cases launch tomorrow, leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger could be pushed to 2021 [U]

In a bit of a surprise after the iPhone 12 event, Apple’s iPhone 12 leather cases didn’t go up for sale along with the silicone and clear options. But we learned from fine-print that Apple was slating all of them for release alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6. However, there’s still no word on availability for Apple’s new leather sleeve and the MagSafe Duo Charger.

Update 11/6: Apple has now listed the leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger as “coming soon” on its website. Both land at $129, however no word on when pre-orders will open or when the products will start shipping.

Apple shared a press release this morning reminding customers about iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max pre-orders starting tomorrow, November 6 at 5 am PT with the devices landing in buyers’ hands a week later.

In the new press release, we were also hoping to hear more about the leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger. However, Apple shared the same message as last month:

MagSafe accessories will be available from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and in stores. Leather cases with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models will be available to order beginning Friday, November 6. Leather sleeves and MagSafe Duo Charger will be available at a later date.

Interestingly enough with the wording being left at “a later date,” Apple isn’t committing to the leather sleeve and MagSafe Duo Charger being available in 2020 and sound like a 2021 release could be most likely. Usually, Apple will be specific with phrasing like “coming before the end of the year” (Apple Fitness+ as a recent example) if it’s more confident in a launch date. Of course, there’s the chance Apple is just hedging its bets here and does launch them this month or next, but don’t be surprised if we don’t see the two new products until 2021.

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max and regular leather cases launching tomorrow, the exciting HomePod mini is also going up for preorder.

