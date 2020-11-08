Apple says new ‘nutrition labels’ for app privacy will be required starting December 8

Apple has announced today that developers will be required to provide new privacy details to users in the App Store starting December 8. These privacy “nutrition labels” were first introduced at WWDC over the summer, with Apple saying the goal is to better inform consumers of the privacy practices of individual applications.

In a post on the Apple Developer webpage today, Apple confirmed that the new privacy details will be required for new apps and app updates to the App Store starting on December 8. And starting today, the details can also be submitted by developers through App Store Connect:

Later this year, the App Store will help users understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. You can now enter your app’s privacy information in App Store Connect. This information will be required to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store starting December 8, 2020.

Apple has emphasized that there are several different pieces of important information that developers should remember while preparing the App Privacy “nutrition labels” for their applications:

You should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.

Your answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.

You’re responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.

Again, starting on December 8, developers will be required to have this information completed for new apps and app updates. This is also when we will likely see the new details appear in the App Store.

A transparent overview of an app’s privacy practices is key to building trust with potential users. Developers now have the opportunity to detail their app’s privacy practices right in the App Store for users to review, including the types of data the apps might collect, whether that data is shared with third parties, and the option for users to opt out.

