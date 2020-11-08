Alex Trebek Dead: Ryan Seacrest, Ken Jennings, Kimmel Pay Tribute

RELATED STORIES

Following the news of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek‘s death Sunday, fellow TV hosts and other stars flooded social media to pay their respects to the longtime host.

Trebek died after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to an official statement from the show, the host passed away “peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Shortly after the news broke, American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest paid tribute via Twitter, writing, “Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex.”

“Couldn’t we have one nice weekend?” tweeted Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek.”

One of Jeopardy‘s GOATs, Ken Jennings, was also quick to share his thoughts. “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two men taking a selfie. And in a follow-up tweet: “Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us.”