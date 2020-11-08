Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Ryan Reynolds and More Stars Pay Tribute

Following the news of the television personality’s death, many have taken to social media to express their heartache, including Jeopardy! greats.

James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak on Jeopardy! in 2019, posted a heartwarming tribute on Twitter.

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex,” he shared. “Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper.”

Brad Rutter, who is the highest-earning contestant on the long-running game show, wrote, “Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything.”

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy!, said, “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him.” He added, “Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us.”