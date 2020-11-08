Alec Baldwin Says Farewell To Playing Trump On SNL

“I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before!”
IDK if you heard, but we just had an election, and after days of sweating/waiting/crying/panicking, a winner has finally been announced.
Anyway, a new episode of SNL aired on the same day the election results were announced, so you can imagine the show’s cast and writers had a lot to say about the whole affair.
Among them was Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Donald Trump on the show since 2016.
As the election was called, the actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of the president, made his feelings quite clear.
That’s right, the end of the Trump presidency means the end of a trademark SNL performance.
For his last hurrah, Baldwin-as-Trump appeared in the cold open and gave a speech reminiscent of the president’s most recent remarks from the White House.
Then he stepped offstage and walked over to a piano, where he started playing a somber version of “Macho Man” by The Village People, before saying, “This isn’t the end America. I’ll see you in court!”
The moment was reminiscent of the first SNL episode after the 2016 election, when Kate McKinnon-as-Hillary Clinton played “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.
At the end of the show, Baldwin held up a sign saying, “You’re Welcome,” presumably for his years of service in a job that, according to him, wasn’t always easy to nail.
After the show, he also tweeted a farewell message.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few more Trump appearances on SNL, but this certainly seems like farewell for now.
