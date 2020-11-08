Alabama dethrones Clemson, takes the No. 1 spot in latest AP poll

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season. With its top ranking, the Crimson Tide extend their record of consecutive seasons with at least one week on top of the rankings to 13.

Nick Saban’s squad takes over the top spot after Notre Dame upset Clemson on Saturday in a double-overtime game. The Irish take over the No. 2 spot while Ohio State remained at No. 3. Clemson landed at No. 4, giving up the top spot for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes. Notre Dame received two first-place votes, and its No. 2 ranking is its highest since 2012.

Texas A,amp;M also moved up in the rankings to No. 5 after defeating South Carolina 48-3 on Saturday while the Florida Gators jumped to No. 6 after defeating Georgia to snap a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

Here’s the full top 25: