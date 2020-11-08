49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo ‘does not appear’ to require ankle surgery?

The San Francisco 49ers’ investment in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t paid off. With the number of games Garoppolo has missed, the 49ers might be considering a change at quarterback in the future. Garoppolo has played only six games this season, and he’s set to miss more time while recovering from an ankle injury.

While the 29-year-old sought more opinions on whether or not his injury would require surgery, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Garoppolo “does not appear” to require an operation. However, he’ll still be out for about a month.