4 on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price rally may not stop at $16,000 By Cointelegraph

4 on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price rally may not stop at $16,000
After rejecting at $15,960 on Nov.6 (BTC) price has been defending the $15,000 support level with strength. Based on four on-chain data points, analysts believe the rally might continue beyond $16,000.
Analysts have pinpointed lower Bitcoin exchange reserves, unmoved supply, a rise in “stronger hands,” and unrealized profits as factors for the rally to continue.
