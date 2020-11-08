3 factors to consider before trading crypto perpetual futures contracts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
6

As tempting as it can be to buy altcoins using perpetual futures, there are a few hidden traps that one should monitor closely.

Over the past few years, numerous exchanges began to offer altcoin futures quoted in Tether (USDT) and stablecoin pairs, which eventually became the standard. This change is more convenient for most traders but still presents some serious issues for those willing to keep long positions open for more than a couple of weeks.

Ether Coinbase and Binance perpetual futures. Source: Tradingview
BTC futures contract trigger price selection. Source: Binance
Current DeFi yield returns. Source: CoinMarketCap