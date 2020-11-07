Zverev wants to be ‘error-free’ to beat Nadal in Paris By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . ATP Masters 1000 – Paris Masters

PARIS () – Alexander Zverev says he must be “error-free” if he was to defeat top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Saturday.

Spain’s 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal beat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-1 on Friday before Zverev downed Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-3 7-6(1) to set up a blockbuster clash.

“When you play Rafa at any stage of the tournament, you have to be error-free to have success,” Zverev told reporters after his victory.

“Even though at later stages I think all the top players always play better and it’s even more difficult to beat them. I’m looking forward to that match. It’s going to be a very difficult challenge.

“I think Rafa is extremely motivated here. He has never won this tournament, so I think for him this is extra motivation, as well. For me as well. This is the best result so far that I have done in Paris, but I hope I can go further.”

While both players are aiming for their maiden Paris Masters title, the 23-year-old Zverev trails 5-1 against Nadal in previous meetings with his only win coming against the Spaniard at last year’s ATP Finals in London.

“I mean, I think most of the tennis players on this planet are in a deficit against Rafa,” Zverev said with a smile. “I think that’s quite normal.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR