World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris Election Win

By
Matilda Coleman
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Joe Biden speaks while flanked by Kamala Harris in Wilmington, Delaware.

After four years of heightened tensions between President Donald Trump and crucial international allies, world leaders responded to the news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election on Saturday with praise and congratulations.

As vice president in the Obama administration, Biden had fostered relationships with world leaders, and many called him a “true ally” to their nations and alliances in their remarks.

Many also congratulated Kamala Harris on her historic ascendency to vice president–elect.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.

05:02 PM – 07 Nov 2020

“We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world,” Trudeau said in an expanded statement. “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

“Congratulations! The American people have decided. Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America. I wholeheartedly wish him luck and success and also congratulate Kamala Harris, the first elected female Vice President of her country,” Merkel said in a statement in German. “I look forward to future collaborations with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to tackle the largest challenges of our times.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.

06:37 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.

06:38 PM – 07 Nov 2020

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸

04:44 PM – 07 Nov 2020

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election as the next U.S. President &amp; @KamalaHarris as Vice President. I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance &amp; look forward to working closely with him. A strong #NATO is good for both North America &amp; Europe https://t.co/Ij3rWtNH5c

06:18 PM – 07 Nov 2020

“I look forward to working very closely with President-elect Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the new administration to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe,” said Stoltenberg, who has steered the military alliance organization through Trump’s criticisms and accusations that its members were taking advantage of the US.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: “Congratulations to US President-Elect Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger.”

05:32 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!

06:21 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness

(1/2) I extend congratulations to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.

06:28 PM – 07 Nov 2020

(2/2) Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration.

06:28 PM – 07 Nov 2020

President of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev

My sincere congratulations to Mr Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States of America. Look forward to having productive cooperation between our two countries in the areas of mutual interest.

06:53 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸

04:39 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Martin referenced Biden’s Irish Catholic roots in his statement on Twitter, saying, “I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”

French President Emmanuel Macron

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!

06:00 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it's to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧

04:50 PM – 07 Nov 2020

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸 #Election2020

04:40 PM – 07 Nov 2020

