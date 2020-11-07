World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris Election Win

After four years of heightened tensions between President Donald Trump and crucial international allies, world leaders responded to the news of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election on Saturday with praise and congratulations.
As vice president in the Obama administration, Biden had fostered relationships with world leaders, and many called him a “true ally” to their nations and alliances in their remarks.
Many also congratulated Kamala Harris on her historic ascendency to vice president–elect.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
“We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world,” Trudeau said in an expanded statement. “I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel
“Congratulations! The American people have decided. Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States of America. I wholeheartedly wish him luck and success and also congratulate Kamala Harris, the first elected female Vice President of her country,” Merkel said in a statement in German. “I look forward to future collaborations with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to tackle the largest challenges of our times.”
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
“I look forward to working very closely with President-elect Biden, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and the new administration to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe,” said Stoltenberg, who has steered the military alliance organization through Trump’s criticisms and accusations that its members were taking advantage of the US.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
President of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin
Martin referenced Biden’s Irish Catholic roots in his statement on Twitter, saying, “I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”